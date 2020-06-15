Cancels Old Time Radio Show

WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO has announced that it will cease production and airing of "OLD TIME RADIO DRAMA," which has been airing 8-11p (CT) SATURDAY and SUNDAY nights on WPR's THE IDEAS NETWORK. The show will be replaced by "PRX REMIX" next weekend (6/20-21).

The show, hosted by "THE MIDDAY" host NORMAN GILLILAND, aired tapes of 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s radio drama and comedy. The CAPITOL TIMES reports that WPR's Dir. MIKE CRANE issued a statement attributing the cancellation to the shows' content, saying, “Despite significant effort over the years, it has been nearly impossible to find historic programs without offensive and outdated content.” He added that while the national debate about racial issues "played a role in moving more quickly ... this is something we had been considering for several years."

IDEAS NETWORK PD SHERYL GASSER added that while consideration was given to adding contextual material as HBO MAX is doing with "GONE WITH THE WIND," "People typically tune in and out at different times. Even if we created context for the broadcasts, there would be no guarantee that people would hear them."

« see more Net News