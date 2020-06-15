Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

A clip from HOWARD STERN's 1993 NEW YEAR'S EVE special in which he wears blackface and uses racial epithets in a parody of TED DANSON and WHOOPI GOLDBERG's infamous FRIARS CLUB roast performance has resurfaced in a video posted by a controversial activist filmmaker, juxtaposing the 1993 clip with his more recent appearance on ABC's "THE VIEW" in which he claimed not to use racist language.

The sketch, from the pay-per-view TV special "NEW YEAR'S ROTTEN EVE," has STERN as DANSON making racist jokes, using the N-word and repeatedly claiming "WHOOPI wrote that!" TARIQ NASHEED posted the clip online on THURSDAY, and the video was tweeted by DONALD TRUMP JR.; STERN has been sharply critical of TRUMP JR.'s father.

STERN has been apologetic about his earlier material in recent years; he did not respond to the video over the weekend.

