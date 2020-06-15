Virtual Event

In observance of WORLD SICKLE CELL DAY, ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL is joining forces with artists from Gospel, R&B, and the world of comedy to celebrate. The two-hour INSPIRE TOGETHER #forstjude livestream fundraising event takes place this THURSDAY, JUNE 18th beginning at 6p (ET).

The celebration will be hosted by REACH MEDIA’s syndicated air personalities WILLIE MOORE JR. and KRYSTAL LEE. Those performing will include MAJOR, ERICA CAMPBELL, MARSHA AMBROSIUS, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, ANTHONY BROWN, GRIFF, comedian GEORGE WILLBORN, and many others. In addition, there will be stories of triumph from those battling sickle cell.

Since the hospital first opened, over 50 years ago, ST. JUDE has been committed to understanding and treating sickle cell disease. In fact, the first research grants the hospital received were for the study of sickle cell disease.

ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL has one of the largest sickle cell disease programs in the country. Fundraising efforts through events like the INSPIRE TOGETHER #forstjude livestream help ensure families never receive a bill from ST. JUDE for treatment, travel, housing, or food. ST. JUDE believes the only thing a family should worry about is helping their child live.

For more information or to join the live event on THURSDAY, visit stjude.org/inspiredtogether.

