Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: The Weeknd Returns To #1; Trevor Daniel Top 5; Megan Top 10; Marshmello/Halsey, Gaga/Ariana Top 15; Styles, Jonas Top 20

* THE WEEKND returns to the #1 spot with "Blinding Lights" - his 4th week overall - after spending the last six weeks at #2

* TREVOR DANIEL hits the top 5 with "Falling," up 6*-4* and +568 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 10, moving 13*-10* with with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, up 1128 spins

* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY hit the top 15 with "Be Kind," rising 16*-14*

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE go top 15 with "Rain On Me," up 1674 spins, and moving 20*-15*

* HARRY STYLES enters the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Watermelon Sugar," and is up 1353 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS go top 20 as well with "X," rising 23*-20*

* GABBY BARRETT has the top debut at 32* with "I Hope," up 612 spins

* CYN, JOJO, SURF MESA, SAM FISCHER, and ASHE also land debuts

Rhythmic: Megan/Beyonce Return To #1; The Scotts Top 10; Jhene Aiko Top 15; Saint Jhn, J.I. The Prince Top 20

* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes back the top spot with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE - succeeding RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD's "High Fashion"

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are up 883 spins, moving 5*-4* with "Rockstar"

* THE SCOTTS go top 10 with "The Scotts," rising 12*-10*

* JHENE AIKO is top 15 with "P**sy Fairy (OTW)," climbing 16*-15* and is +190 spins

* SAINT JHN surges into the top 20, up 25*-19* with "Roses," and is up 466 spins

* J.I. THE PRINCE OF NY also hits the top 20 with "Need Me"

* FUTURE surges 37*-29* with "Trillionaire," featuring YOUNGBOY NBA, up 226 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS debut at 33* with "Mamacita," featuring OZUNA and J. REY

* COOKIEE KAWAII, FRENCH MONTANA (featuring TORY LANEZ), DON TOLIVER, ROD WAVE, COYOTE, and MULATO also debut

Urban: Roddy Ricch/Mustard Retain #1 Spot; Pop Smoke Top 3; Chris Brown/Young Thung Top 10; DaBaby/Roddy Top 15

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 1* with "High Fashion" and have a firm 1000 spin over the next closest competitor

* POP SMOKE is now top 3 with "Dior," rising 5*-3* and +359 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG go top 10 with "Go Crazy," up 12*-8* and soars 751 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH goes top 15, moving 16*-14* with "Rockstar" and is +337 spins

* NLE CHOPPA teams with RODDY RICCH to go top 20 with "Walk Em Down," rising 23*-20* and is +270 spins

* FUTURE & YOUNGBOY NBA, YO GOTTI, and INAYAH score debuts this week

Hot AC: The Weeknd Retains #1 Spot; Doja Cat Top 10; Gaga/Ariana, Surfaces Top 15; Jonas Brothers, Sam Fischer Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for a 5th week

* DOJA CAT hits the top 10 with "Say So," up 11*-10* and is +266 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE go top 15 with "Rain On Me," surging 18*-12* and is +708 spins

* SURFACES are top 15 with "Sunday Best," climbing 17*-15* and are +173 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS hit the top 20 with "X," up 21*-19* and is +354 spins

* SAM FISCHER is top 20 as well with "This City," up 22*-20* and is +265 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI surges 40*-30* with "The Other Girl," featuring HALSEY, and is up 215 spins

* KYGO scores a big debut at 34* with "Lose Somebody," featuring ONEREPUBLIC, up 171 spins

* GOO GOO DOLLS and NATALIE GRANT also debut

Active Rock: Bad Wolves New #1; Five Finger Top 3; Killswitch, Starset Top 20; Breaking Benjamin Top Debut

* BAD WOLVES take over the top spot with "Sober," up 3*-1*, scoring their fifth straight #1 song at the format

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are top 3 with "A Little Bit Off," up 4*-3* and are +178 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS, now well inside the top 10, move 9*-7* with "Death By Rock And Roll," up 176 spins

* KILLSWITCH ENGAGE are now top 20 with "I Can't Be The Only One," rising 21*-19*

* STARSET are top 20 as well with "Trials," climbing 23*-20*

* BREAKING BENJAMIN (featuring LACEY STURM) and FROM ASHES TO NEW debut

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Powfu Top 3; Head And The Heart Top 10; Weezer Top 15; Bakar Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS remain at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* POWFU is now top 3 with "Coffee For Your Head," rising 4*-3*

* HEAD AND THE HEART hit the top 10 with "Honeybee," up 11*-10* and grows 86 spins

* WEEZER hits the top 15 as "Hero" climbs 16*-13* and is +287 spins

* BAKAR is top 20 with "Hell N Back," rising 22*-20*

* MACHINE GUN KELLY surges 40*-30* with "Bloody Valentine," up 100 spins

* DAYGLOW and the 1975 debut

Triple A: Head And The Heart New #1; Milky Chance/Jack Johnson Top 10; Ray Lam

* HEAD AND THE HEART surge 5*-1* with "Honeybee," up 45 spins

* MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON go top 10 with "Don't Let Me Down," moving 12*-9* and is +44 spins

* RAY LAMONTAGNE debuts at 15* with "Strong Enough," rising 112 spins

* HAIM is top 20 with "The Steps"

* FLORENCE & THE MACHINE enter at 28* with "Light Of Love"

« see more Net News