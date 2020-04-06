Julie Jones (Photo: YouTube)

After more than a six month absence from the FM dial, JULIE JONES has joined BLOOMING PRAIRIE FARM RADIO Classic Hits KNXR (MINNESOTA 97.5)/ROCHESTER, MN. as co-host of “Rise and Shine with LOU and JULIE.

GM DAVID LEGAULT said, “With LOU and JULIE being ROCHESTER raised, not to mention a long work history together, they are the perfect broadcast professionals to define our brand, vision and entertain our listeners!”

OM LOU KASTLER added, “JULIE’s love for our community, passion for radio, and most importantly, how she connects with listeners is something I have been in awe of for the last 25 plus years! She’s got a big heart and for us to have come full circle and be together again in our hometown is uncommon in today’s media.”

