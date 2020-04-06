Tencent Buys Stake

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP disclosed in SEC filings on FRIDAY (6/12) that it has taken a 1.6% stake in WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

The 8 million shares were purchased in two transactions on JUNE 3rd, as WMG debuted on NASDAQ after its IPO and put 77 million of its Class A shares on the market.

TENCENT MUSIC is part of CHINA-based TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD. It also holds stakes in SPOTIFY and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

