Andre Mosqueda

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KGGO (95 KGGO)/DES MOINES, IA OM CHAD TAYLOR reached out with some sad news over the weekend, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague, ANDRÉ MOSQUEDA. ANDRE hosted KGGO’s SUNDAY morning blues program 'The Roadhouse with ANDRE' and had been heard across the DES MOINES metro for over 40 years.

ANDRE’s unmistakable voice anchored blues programming on KGGO during the past 25 years. He was honored with the BLUES FOUNDATION's ‘Keeping the Blues Alive Award’ in 2004 and inducted into the IOWA BLUES HALL OF FAME class of 2015. MOSQUEDA was proud to serve as an emcee/host for many CENTRAL IOWA BLUES SOCIETY Events and was known and loved by fans of KGGO.”

Market Manager JACK TADDEO added, “ANDRE had some health issues over the past few years, but he continued to present the show as best he could, returning off and on several times during that period. We’ll miss his passion for the music, easygoing style and familiar voice on KGGO SUNDAY mornings. Our hearts are with his wife, TERRY, and the entire MOSQUEDA family.”

ANDRE MOSQUEDA was 69.

« see more Net News