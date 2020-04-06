The Dana Cortez Show

As part of ALPHA MEDIA's UNITED FOR JUSTICE -- DAY OF DISCUSSION special (NET NEWS 6/11), DANA CORTEZ of SKYVIEW NETWORKS' nationally syndicated show, THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW, hosted and spoke with former U.S. Attorney General ERIC HOLDER on the institutions contributing to the nation's inequality issues. During the discussion, they touched on defending the police, public schools, mental health and gerrymandering affecting the black community and other communities of color.

CORTEZ commented on her participation saying, "I feel honored to be part of the DAY OF DISCUSSION. This moment requires everyone to ask how they can lift up this movement and create change. And, change requires real discussion, so for our part, we offer our platform to serve the important conversations and provide a microphone to its voices."

You can see the full interview can viewed at here and HOLDER's comments here.

