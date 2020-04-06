Sold

VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling K206EO/GRANITE, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $15,000. The primary station is EMF AIR1 affiliate KRKA/SEVERANCE, CO.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for Silent STAs were KIMU-LP/WITH OUR WORDS INC. (KIMU-LP/STOCKTON, CA, internet service interruption and limited access to antenna site due to COVID-19 pandemic); RADIO BY GRACE, INC. (WTSE/BENTON, TN, storm damage causing transmitter building to explode); MEDIA SERVICES GROUP's STEPHAN C. SLOAN as receiver (KXEG-A and K241CS/PHOENIX, "dire financial condition" of stations combined with COVID-19 pandemic's impact); and CENTRAL EDUCATIONAL RADIO (KYEC/DONIPHAN, MO and K252EE/POPLAR BLUFF, MO, issues regarding the current climate due to the COVID-19 crisis).

And LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO ACQUISITION, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO to iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC for $1.2 million. LOCAL MEDIA acquired the station from TEGNA with Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO) and immediately spun the AM off to iHEART.

The FCC has also denied SYNERGY BROADCAST NORTH DAKOTA, LLC's application for a license to cover KLTQ/BEULAH, ND and has deleted the station's license and call letters. The application was challenged by DIGITAL SYNDICATE NETWORK, INC., which objected on the basis that the station did not return to the air from a period of silence in a timely manner on AUGUST 16, 2019. SYNERGY admitted that when it filed the application and a Resumption of Operations notice, it was unaware that the station had not actually returned to operation and later amended its application and filed for reinstatement, citing tower crew shortages and weather delays; the Commission said that the delay was due to poor planning, not technical reasons.

