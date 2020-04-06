Tyra Phillips (Womack)

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the murder of MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE SUNDAY afternoon "GOSPEL GRACE" announcer TYRA PHILLIPS. The warrant was issued FRIDAY (6/12) by the BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT for 56-year-old RICHARD SYLVESTER GREEN, listed as 5'10" and 180 pounds, and considered armed and dangerous. The police are asking anyone who has seen and/or knows of GREEN’s whereabouts to call its Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.

PHILLIPS (real name TYRA WOMACK) was shot and killed outside her home in the LAURAVILLE section of BALTIMORE WEDNESDAY night (NET NEWS 6/12).

