Tino And Big

ALPHA MEDIA's UNITED FOR JUSTICE -- DAY OF DISCUSSION special (Net News 6/11) opened the door for discussion of race issues between TINO COCHINO, host of YEA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO SHOW and BIG BOY, host of PREMIERE NETWORKS nationally syndicated BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD.

Video of TINO COCHINO and BIG BOY's chat can be seen here.

