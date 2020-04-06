New Owner, New Calls, New Lineuo

THE WNET GROUP, based at PBS affiliate WNET/NEWARK-NEW YORK and recent purchaser of noncommercial Variety WPPB/SOUTHAMPTON, NY from PECONIC PUBLIC BROADCASTING for $944,834, has changed WPPB's call letters to WLIW-F, effective TODAY (6/15), and has revamped the station's lineup with an influx of national shows to join the existing local lineup and has added streaming. The new calls match those of WNET's other LONG ISLAND-licensed station, PBS affiliate WLIW-TV/GARDEN CITY, NY; the company also operates the NJTV stations, WNJN-TV/MONTCLAIR, NJ, WNJB-TV/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, WNJT-TV/TRENTON, NJ, and WNJS-TV/CAMDEN, NJ, through a subsidiary. As previously announced, longtime GM Dr. WALLY SMITH remains on board as GM Emeritus.

Added to local shows with MICHAEL MACKEY, GIANNA VOLPE, BRIAN COSGROVE, ED GERMAN, and others will be several NPR shows including "MORNING EDITION" and "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," plus simulcasts of "PBS NEWSHOUR," "PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND," and "METROFOCUS."

"We are excited about this new chapter for 88.3 WLIW-FM," said WLIW-TV and WLIW-F VP/GM DIANA MASCIALE. "Now, for the first time, you can find the local voices you have come to love as well as popular national titles on the same station. We are truly tapping into the power of public media to provide our community a better listening experience on LONG ISLAND's only NPR channel."

« see more Net News