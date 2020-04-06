Effective Immediately

iHEARTRADIO Rhythmic AC WMOV (MOVIN' 107.7)/NORFOLK has fired up VALENTINE IN THE MORNING as its new morning show. Veteran iHEARTRADIO personality VALENTINE and co-hosts JILLIAN ESCOTO and KEVIN MANNO are now on from 5-9a weekday mornings.

iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK SVP/Sales GARY GUNTER commented, "I’m so excited to welcome this phenomenal morning show to the HAMPTON ROADS airwaves. VALENTINE and his crew provide a unique combination of entertainment, family values and fun that our listeners will enjoy."

WMOV PD DJ FOUNTZ added, "We’re thrilled to introduce ‘VALENTINE IN THE MORNING’ to the people of HAMPTON ROADS. The show is polished, the crew has great chemistry, and we know that they’ll be the perfect way to get our listeners MOVIN’ in the mornings."

