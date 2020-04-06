Assets Combined

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS is moving all of its Spanish-language assets, including SUN LATINO and GLR, under the HRN MEDIA NETWORK umbrella.

“Our content portfolio continues to grow with the addition of big-name personalities and engaging sports programming,” said HRN MEDIA NETWORK Pres. CLARK LOGAN. “By streamlining our Hispanic network resources under HRN, we are in position to deliver compelling content to Hispanic radio and offer our advertisers more opportunities for connecting with U.S. Hispanic listeners.”

VP/Affiliate Relations JIMMY PEREZ said, “Hispanic radio plays an essential role in the growing Hispanic communities across AMERICA. I’m excited about HRN MEDIA NETWORK’s trajectory, as we continue to expand and lead in quality Hispanic audio programming.”

