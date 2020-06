Happy Day

DETROIT radio legend DICK PURTAN got married this weekend, exchanging vows with DONNA HAMMAR in a small outdoor ceremony at his home. PURTAN, who retired from then-CBS RADIO Classic Hits WOMC/DETROIT in 2010, is the father of three radio daughters; he lost his wife GAIL in OCTOBER 2018.

ART VUOLO was on hand with his camera to record the festivities:

« see more Net News