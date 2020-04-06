AMA

EDISON RESEARCH is celebrating its 26th year in business this month with its first AMA (Ask Me Anything) ZOOM webinar on THURSDAY (6/18) at 1p (ET).

The webinar, styled after the AMAs popularized on REDDIT, will feature EDISON research team members answering viewer questions about smart speakers, podcasts, streaming, online radio listening, and other topics. Questions can be submitted in advance at info@edisonresearch.com or posted in the live webinar chat.

