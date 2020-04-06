Hall

This year's NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS ceremony will be pre-taped rather than a live gala, and the NABLF has announced that syndicated TV talk show host and former MSNBC and NBC NEWS host TAMRON HALL will be hosting the hour-long show. The show, produced by TRAILER PARK GROUP, will be available for broadcast radio and TV stations to air within 30 days starting AUGUST 22nd.

“TAMRON’s impressive career as a local and national broadcast journalist, combined with her philanthropy and uplifting personality, make her an ideal host as we reimagine the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS,” said NABLF Pres. Michelle Duke. “Her charisma and professionalism on and off camera are sure to make for a memorable event honoring broadcasters’ community service.”

« see more Net News