Pearce (l), Brice (r)

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE and her duet partner, CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE, who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Kudos to BIG MACHINE GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, VP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JC COFFEY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

Kudos as well to the CURB RECORDS team, who worked this record alongside the BIG MACHINE staff: VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.

