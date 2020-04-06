Hall

The driver who killed WICHITA radio personality DON HALL in an early morning automobile accident on APRIL 29th (NET NEWS 4/29) has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. The WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT arrested 43-year-old RAY WATKINS of WICHITA on the day of the crash on an initial charge of suspicion of second-degree murder.

“The charging decision was based on the evidence presented by investigators at the time of the charging appointment,” District Attorney MARC BENNETT told THE WICHITA EAGLE in an email, adding that the felony carries a sentence of between roughly three to 14 years. WATKINS, whose bond was set at $50,000 during his first court appearance on FRIDAY (6/12), sustained minor injuries in the crash that killed HALL.

HALL, the morning co-host at ENTERCOM Classic Hits KEYN/WICHITA, was 70.

