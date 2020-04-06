St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Two tickets to the 2021 DARIUS RUCKER and friends concert at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM and an acoustic guitar signed by Country stars KEITH URBAN, RASCAL FLATTS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JAKE OWEN, OLD DOMINION, KANE BROWN and more are among the items up for grabs in ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL’s new online auction. The nearly 50 available items include vacation trips, one-of-a-kind experiences and much more. See the available items and bid here. Bidding is currently active and will end on THURSDAY, JUNE 18th at 8:30p (CT).

Also on JUNE 18th, the hospital will host it’s “The Magic of ST. JUDE Event,” a virtual bourbon tasting with performances by magician JASON FLOM and musicians CHARLES ESTEN, TRACY LAWRENCE, DAVID NAIL, CASSADEE POPE, MATT STELL and others. It begins at 7p (CT). Tickets, which include a bourbon tasting kit and a POSTMATES gift card, are $250 and can be purchased here.

