Johnston (Photo: Meredith Nierman/WGBH)

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION has named "FRONTLINE" Sr. Dir./Strategy and Audience PAM JOHNSTON as GM for News, heading the WGBH NEWS department for News-Talk WGBH-F/BOSTON and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV and WGBX-TV/BOSTON as well as digital platforms. JOHNSTON, a former ND at then-TRIBUNE MEDIA CW affiliate WLVI-TV (CW 56)/BOSTON, is filling the slot being vacated by the retiring PHIL REDO, effective JULY 1st.

“PAM has deep roots in BOSTON news, and with her public media and multiplatform experience she is ideally suited to lead the WGBH news team into the digital future,” said WGBH Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT. “Her expertise across all forms of media will build on the quality and award-winning local journalism WGBH has become known for under the leadership of PHIL REDO. We’re grateful for the strong foundation he established and we’re excited about the innovation PAM will bring to how we serve our community.”

“It’s an honor to be joining the accomplished WGBH NEWS team, particularly at a time when the need for incisive, inclusive and high-quality journalism on the issues facing our communities, our nation, and our world has never been greater,” said JOHNSTON. “I’m passionate about the vital role of independent local news and look forward to expanding the ways we serve and grow our audience with the range of content they need, where and how they want it, in these changing and challenging times.”

« see more Net News