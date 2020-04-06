Big D

iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL) PD/afternoon host BIG D transfers to sister Country station WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE for afternoons, effective immediately. He succeeds TIGE & DANIEL, who departed in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/15).

“BIG D is an absolute pro on all levels, and NASHVILLE is going to love him as much as we do,” said iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE SVP/Programming GATOR HARRISON. “Plus his name is BIG, BIG D on THE BIG 98 – nothing makes more sense than that. Now we have to find the perfect partner and producer for BIG D. If interested, listeners can help me get to know them by applying.”

HARRISON is seeking a partner and producer for BIG D. Find more information on the job requirements and apply here.

“It’s an absolute honor to accept a job in Country radio, working in the Country music capital for the iHEARTCOUNTRY flagship station, THE BIG 98,” said BIG D, who began his career at KCLD/ST. CLOUD, MN. “This is an opportunity I’ve worked my entire career for, and I’m thankful to iHEARTMEDIA for giving me the chance to join one of the top market-leading brands. My family and I can’t wait to call NASHVILLE home.” He will continue to track afternoons at KWNR.

