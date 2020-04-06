Renewal

The UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA -- BERKELEY Athletics department and its rightsholder, LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's CAL BEARS SPORTS PROPERTIES, has reached a new multi-year deal to stay with CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO. The agreement keeps CAL football and men's basketball on KGO, with additional programming and promotional support on Sports KNBR-A-F, Sports KTCT-A (KNBR 1050), Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE), and News-Talk KSFO-A. Coach interviews will air on KNBR on a regular basis.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with KGO, one that is nearing nearly 50 years of continuous coverage," said CAL Director of Athletics JIM KNOWLTON. "For many of our fans, KGO is synonymous with CAL football and men's basketball radio broadcasts and is the only radio home of the GOLDEN BEARS they know. Through additional coverage in our agreement, fans will also be able learn more about our programs, as well as get to know our student-athletes and coaches better."

CUMULUS SAN FRANCISO VP/Market Mgr. DOUG HARVILL added, "KGO-810 is pleased to announce the extension of broadcasting CAL football and basketball on KGO-810. This upcoming season will mark the 47th consecutive year KGO has served as the flagship of the BEARS, one of the longest continuous broadcast partnerships in college or pro sports."

