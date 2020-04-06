Share of Ear

EDISON RESEARCH's latest update to its Share of Ear research study, based on interviews conducted in mid-MAY, offers some data on audio consumer behavior during the pandemic.

The new data released to the public (part of a larger subscriber-only report) shows Americans aged 13+ spending 44% more time listening to audio at home, with time spent listening falling only slightly, indicating that consumers transferred most of their out-of-home listening to home (increasing the percentage of overall listening at home from 48.5% before the pandemic hit to 70%).

“It’s important to recognize that our survey asks where the respondent is when they are listening to audio -- not what they are doing,” said Dir. of Research LAURA IVEY. “The shift to ‘work-from-home’ for so many, especially office workers who tend to spend a lot of time with audio, is clearly reflected.”

In addition, podcast listening grew from 4.3% of overall time spent listening in first quarter to 5.4%. and smart speaker listening grew from 3.7% to 5.3%. “The movement of so much listening to the home changed the shares of many platforms and devices,” said IVEY. “It will be fascinating to see how these numbers continue to develop as American life evolves during and, eventually, after this pandemic period ends.”

