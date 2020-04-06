Well Done!

iHEARTMEDIA's CONNECTICUT stations, led by Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN and iHEARTCOMMUNITIES Director and Classic Hits WHCN/HARTFORD middayer RENEE DININO, teamed up with LIVENATION CONNECTICUT and NEXSTAR ABC affiliate WTNH/NEW HAVEN for last week's "Meals, Masks, and Music" food drive.

Over 10,500 pounds of food was collected JUNE 11-12, which will benefit the CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK. Donors were given masks donated by sponsors as a thank you of appreciation for their nonperishable food donation.

WKCI PD ADAM RIVERS said, "Along with our virtual food drive that raised over $37,000 for the food bank, it was great to see our community come together in this time of need to help others."

« see more Net News