iHeartMedia Connecticut's 'Meals, Masks & Music' Food Drive
June 15, 2020
iHEARTMEDIA's CONNECTICUT stations, led by Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN and iHEARTCOMMUNITIES Director and Classic Hits WHCN/HARTFORD middayer RENEE DININO, teamed up with LIVENATION CONNECTICUT and NEXSTAR ABC affiliate WTNH/NEW HAVEN for last week's "Meals, Masks, and Music" food drive.
Over 10,500 pounds of food was collected JUNE 11-12, which will benefit the CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK. Donors were given masks donated by sponsors as a thank you of appreciation for their nonperishable food donation.
WKCI PD ADAM RIVERS said, "Along with our virtual food drive that raised over $37,000 for the food bank, it was great to see our community come together in this time of need to help others."
