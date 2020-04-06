Recall Study

WESTWOOD ONE is touting the success of smart speaker pre-roll advertising with two ad recall studies analyzing the effects of a job recruitment website's campaign using 15-second pre-roll ads tacked to CUMULUS MEDIA radio stations' smart speaker streams.

The studies, conducted in SEPTEMBER by SURVATA and in APRIL by DYNATA, tracked IP addresses to survey listeners and measure effectiveness, with increases in ad awareness at 46.9 in the SURVATA study and a 38% lift in the DYNATA study. Unaided brand awareness grew 19.5 points in the DYNATA survey, with aided brand awareness increasing by 6.6 points. Frequency also aided recall, with greater percentages of recall evident among those who were exposed to the campaign over 5 times. The recall also skewed younger, with Millennial men more likely to recall the spots.

"Consumers are most attentive just after they ask a question or make a request," said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Corporate Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. "It's no surprise the ad recall of the smart speaker pre-roll ad unit is so strong; there is significant engagement with the message that occurs right after a listener asks for a radio station to play on a smart speaker.”

« see more Net News