Lead Single Artwork

Podcast network AUDIO UP will launch a new scripted musical podcast, "UNCLE DRANK: THE TOTALLY HAMMERED PODCAST," created by AUDIO UP CEO/Founder and JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT and starring GARY BUSEY and DENNIS QUAID. The eight-episode podcast, to debut later this year, will feature a soundtrack album on WARNER RECORDS, with the first track, TRINIDAD JAMES' "Hickstart My Heart," out this week and additional tracks released every FRIDAY leading to the album's release on finale day.

BUSEY plays the title character, a "lovable, drunken and free-spirited beach musician," with QUAID, co-founder of AUDIO UP and also Exec. Producer of the podcast, playing BUSEY's best friend, a blender named "Blendy."

BUSEY said, “I feel UNCLE DRANK is one of my sub personality parts so there will be no acting required.”

QUAID said, “I think this will be one of the most unique and funny approaches to podcasting I’ve ever seen. I truly believe this will end up being the next 'KING OF THE HILL' and be the bedrock for growth of our company. I see this as merchandise, tours, album, and animated series. This is just insanely funny and is well-executed from the music and comedy POV.”

“UNCLE DRANK was widely known as the inventor of beach-country and trop rock,” GUTSTADT said. “He lived his life by worshiping the seven B’s ... bars, birds, beaches, boats, beers, babes and, of course … bananas (for his mixed drinks, of course). He inspired everybody ... from FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE to BRAD PAISLEY, and it is rumored that DRANK even picked out the color for what’s now known as the red SOLO cups … originally they were orange … imagine that!”

« see more Net News