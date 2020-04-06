Bobby Braddock

Songwriter and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member BOBBY BRADDOCK will release a new book, "Country Music's Greatest Lines: Lyrics, Stories & Sketches From American Classics," on MONDAY, JULY 6th. The project will feature the most recognizable lines from 80 classic Country songs, and treat readers to behind the scenes stories of hits by artists including HANK WILLIAMS, BILL ANDERSON, ROGER MILLER, MERLE HAGGARD, ALAN JACKSON, TAYLOR SWIFT and ERIC CHURCH.

"As a decades-long inhabitant of MUSIC ROW, I know a lot of the stories behind the songs and have had the privilege and honor of stumbling into more than a few songwriting sessions where music history was being made," said BRADDOCK. "I often thought that those attention-getting lines that are an important part of Country hits would be an interesting topic for a book. I knew just who to approach: an old friend, world-class illustrator CARMEN BEECHER, who I invited to collaborate with me on this project to help bring these stories to life with pictures of the songs' characters, or writers or singers."

The paperback will be available in bookstores and online at arcadiapublishing.com.

