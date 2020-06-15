Grisel Barajas

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and families of RADIO ONE Regional Mexican WNOW-HD3-W286CM (LAGRANDE 105.1) PD/PM drive host GRISEL BARAJAS. She died in a motorcycle accident YESTERDAY (6/14).

RADIO ONE RVP DEON LEVINGSTON said, “The sudden passing of GRISEL BARAJAS has deeply shocked and saddened us. As the Program Director for LAGRANDE 105.1, GRISEL Was a valued colleague and trusted friend. She was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at RADIO ONE INDIANAPOLIS and the entire URBAN ONE family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to GRISEL’s family and friends.”

Her career resume also included Content creator/air talent for sister station TELEMUNDO 19 WDNI and middays KROI/HOUSTON. In DECEMBER BARAJAS was featured in CHARESE FRUGE’s ALL ACCESS column WOMEN TO WATCH (12/3/19).

