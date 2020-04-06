Phillips

Longtime ST. LOUIS radio personality GUY PHILLIPS is retiring after THURSDAY's show at CH HOLDINGS News-Talk KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS.

PHILLIPS, who took over afternoons at KTRS in FEBRUARY 2018 after FRANK O. PINION exited for crosstown MARKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN), has been in the market since 1979, almost all of it spent at 98.1 FM, first as KSLQ and then as KYKY (Y98). He has been paired with HEIDI GLAUS since JANUARY 2019 after about a year with JULIE BUCK.

PHILLIPS told ALL ACCESS, "I got into radio at a great time, and I think I'm getring out at the right time. I have very few regrets; most of the time in radio has been memorable, some have been forgettable.... But it's such a magical medium."

