Resignations

VOICE OF AMERICA Director AMANDA BENNETT and Deputy Dir. SANDY SUGAWARA have resigned from the international radio and television station with the arrival of controversial new UNITED STATES AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA CEO MICHAEL PACK. BENNETT told staffers at the embattled broadcast operation that PACK has the right to replace she and SUGAWARA with his own choices. Both BENNETT and SUGAWARA joined VOA in 2016.

PACK, an associate of controversial former TRUMP advisor STEVE BANNON, was appointed to take over the agency by President TRUMP, who has been criticizing the VOA for, in his perception, taking CHINA's side in reporting and being, in his word, a "disgrace." He was recently confirmed by the SENATE over the objections of Senate Democrats, who raised concerns about PACK's financial dealings.

BENNETT and SUGAWARA have been defending the VOA against TRUMP's criticisms as accurately reporting on CHINA, including pointing out its propaganda, while, over the weekend, internal documents from the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, released under a Freedom of Information Act request by the KNIGHT FOUNDATION, showed that the CDC, following TRUMP's lead, has banned its staff from granting interviews or cooperating with the radio and TV station. BENNETT responded in a statement saying, "We were shocked to read the internal CDC documents" and "VOA, a federally-funded independent news organization, strongly rejects the accusations and calls on the CDC to immediately withdraw the instructions."

