Shari Roth

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted SHARI ROTH from Regional Manager to National Dir./Radio & Streaming for its WEA roster, which includes A THOUSAND HORSES, DEVIN DAWSON, HIGH VALLEY, INGRID ANDRESS, KENNY CHESNEY, MICHAEL RAY, MORGAN EVANS, RYAN GRIFFIN and TYLER BRADEN. She succeeds ADRIAN MICHAELS, who recently moved to STONEY CREEK RECORDS a VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming (NET NEWS 5/5).

Prior to her five years at WARNER, ROTH spent more than six at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, working at both the REPUBLIC NASHVILLE and THE VALORY MUSIC CO. imprints. The longtime CHICAGO resident will relocate to NASHVILLE in 2021.

“SHARI has been an incredible asset to the WEA team since day one,” said VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS. “Her experience in the industry is invaluable, and her connection to our artists and their management teams is unparalleled. Between her relationships and her fighting spirit, SHARI is the best person to lead the charge.”

“SHARI knows what needs to be done and will get it done," added SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS. "She’s no fuss but a lot of fun. We’re incredibly lucky to have her – and the world is lucky that we’re getting one more crazy-driving regional off the road!”

“This is a tremendous honor,” said ROTH. “I've worked in Country promotions for more than 15 years, and this is the best promotions team that I've had the pleasure of working on. We are a close-knit group that consistently excels. I love learning and challenging myself, and I will continue finding creative ways of instilling that passion and creativity into our great team to deliver even more airplay for our unbelievable artists."

« see more Net News