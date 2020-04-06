Crossing The Street In Boise

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS)/BOISE has dropped its local morning show with former PD STEVE 'KEKE LUV' KICKLIGHTER and has replaced it with PREMIERE NETWORKS' BROOKE & JEFFREY. The syndicated show was recently dropped by crosstown ILIAD MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101) and was replaced there by NATHAN & REBECCA FAST.

KICKLIGHTER, who had been doing mornings at KISS since 2007, is staying with the cluster for afternoon duties at sister Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106). There's no word yet on his former co-host KAT FISHER, who joined KISS in 2018.

« see more Net News