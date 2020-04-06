Panel

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (SPORTS RADIO 104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER will air a live panel, “A Discussion on Race in Sports,” on THURSDAY (6/18) at 6:30p (MT). The panel will include current FAN personalities and former NFL players ORLANDO FRANKLIN, NICK FERGUSON, and CHAD BROWN and former FAN host CHARLES "C.J." JOHNSON.

“THE FAN is very proud to present this broadcast featuring four hosts who will lead an extremely important discussion,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “This program perfectly represents our goal to build up, connect, inform and celebrate communities here in DENVER.”

