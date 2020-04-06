“CMA Best of Fest” & “CMA Summer Stay-Cay"

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will bring fans two nights of Country music's best this Summer with two concert events, “CMA Best of Fest” and “CMA Summer Stay-Cay." Both shows will honor the legacy of CMA FEST, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CMA Best of Fest” will be hosted by LUKE BRYAN and air on ABC-TV THURSDAY, JULY 9th at 7p (CT). The special will feature three hours of the most unforgettable CMA FEST performances over the last 16 years. It will include appearances by GARTH BROOKS, MAREN MORRIS, KENNY CHESNEY, LITTLE BIG TOWN, BROOKS & DUNN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN and more. Additionally, BRYAN will join DARIUS RUCKER for a special performance. Watch the ABC promo here.

“CMA Summer Stay-Cay" can be viewed WEDNESDAY, JULY 1st via CMA’s YOUTUBE channel and FACEBOOK page. The event will be hosted by JIMMIE ALLEN AND LINDSAY ELL, and feature more than 50 Country acts coming together (while remaining socially distant) for unique performances, Q&As games and more. The full lineup and time for the multi-hour event will be announced in the coming days.

