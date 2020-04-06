Asks For Hold On Fees

Reps. ANNE MCLANE KUSTER (D-NH) and CHRIS STEWART (R-UT) have sent a letter to FCC Chairman AJIT PAI asking the agency to put its regulatory fee increases on hold due to the decline in broadcast station revenue related to COVID-19.

In the letter, KUSTER and STEWART relate how the pandemic "continues to cause unprecedented disruption to the health of our fellow citizens and our nation’s economy" and laud radio and television broadcasters for their role in disseminating critical information and for donating airtime to PSAs. Noting that the pandemic has caused a significant hit to station revenue and that "it is nearly impossible for broadcasters to predict when, or if, operating revenues may return to normal," the legislators ask PAI to "notify CONGRESS of any statutory change necessary to allow payment of regulatory fees after SEPTEMBER 30, 2020."

