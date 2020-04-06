New Haven, CT

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Urban AC WYBC (94.3 THE RHYTHM OF THE CITY)/NEW HAVEN, CT will stop regular programming to air the virtual graduation ceremonies of 10 area high schools-commercial free.

OM/PM drive JUAN CASTILLO said, “It’s going to be a pleasure hosting these virtual graduations. We congratulate all the graduating seniors, parents and teachers for a job well done. I am optimistic about our future. These young leaders will guide us to a better world and a better country. Go out and conquer the world.”

NEW HAVEN ACADEMY Principal GREG BALDWIN added, “In a difficult time, we’re so thankful that WYBC stepped up to help us to celebrate the Class of 2020 in such a unique way. JUAN CASTILLO and all of the other folks at WYBC went out of their way to make graduation memorable for these great kids.”

WILBUR CROSS HIGH SCHOOL Principal EDITH JOHNSON said, “THE WILBUR L. CROSS HIGH SCHOOL community is excited and thankful to JUAN CASTILLO and the WYBC staff who reached out to us to have our radio graduation program.”

Graduation Dates & Times:

NEW HAVEN ACADEMY- TUESDAY JUNE 16th, 3p

METROPOLITAN BUSINESS ACADEMY -TUESDAY JUNE 16th, 7p

HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COMMUNITY -TUESDAY JUNE 16th, 9p

NEW HAVEN ADULT EDUCATION -WEDNESDAY JUNE 17th, 4p

SOUND SCHOOL -WEDNESDAY JUNE 17th, 7p

COOPERATIVE HIGH SCHOOL -WEDNESDAY JUNE 17th, 9p

ENGINEERING & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY MAGNET SCHOOL -THURSDAY JUNE 18th, 5p

WILBUR CROSS HIGH SCHOOL -THURSDAY JUNE 18th, 7p

CAREER HIGH SCHOOL -THURSDAY JUNE 18th, 9p

HILLHOUSE HIGH SCHOOL -FRIDAY JUNE 19th, 7p

Most of the schools are also planning to have a drive-up car graduation in conjunction with the radio broadcasts.

