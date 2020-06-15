Sunshine Skyway (Photo: Simon Goede / Pixabay)

The COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic has hit TAMPA BAY area radio hard with reports in the TAMPA BAY TIMES that several local radio personalities have tested positive for the virus.

At COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), the TIMES reports that morning host MIKE CALTA and hos co-host ANTHONY "SPANISH" POLICHEMI tested positive, but the show will go on for now with CALTA and his crew broadcasting from their respective homes. Meanwhile, at crosstown BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WILD 94.1), the TIMES reports that PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS and hosts BRODERICK “BUCKWHEAT” SCOTT and JOSE “JOEY FRANCHIZE” ALVARADO have tested positive for the virus. DAVIS told the TIMES that he has been asymptomatic, while ALVARADO said he feels "pretty alright" but has lost his senses of taste and smell while not having a fever; SCOTT had "mild symptoms" before getting tested but did not end up going to the hospital as he recovered.

