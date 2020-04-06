KSLX Providing 300,000 Plus Meals And Counting

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX MARK AND NEANDERPAUL morning show put on a 12 hour food drive for FEED ARIZONA on SATURDAY, JUNE 13th, with a goal of providing 100,000 meals to ST MARY'S’s FOOD BANK to feed people in the PHOENIX area. They more than tripled their goal and are at over 311,000 meals and still counting.

KSLX OM/Brand Content Dir. DAVID MOORE told ALL ACCESS, "MARK AND NEANDERPAUL and the KSLX Street-Team were all heroes on SATURDAY."

Pictured left to right below: MARK DEVINE (MARK AND NEANDERPAUL), "NEANDERPAUL" MARSHALL (MARK AND NEANDERPAUL), JOSH SALAIZ (KSLX Street-Team), and BRAYDEN CASTELHANO (KSLX Street-Team).

