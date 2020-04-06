New In San Antonio

KTFM-HD2-K277CX (WE 103.3)/SAN ANTONIO recently (NET NEWS 6/1) flipped to its new Top 40/Rhythmic format.

Last week (6/12) as part of the ongoing rebranding, WE 103.3 joined with sister station Top 40 KTFM (ENERGY 94.1) to air “United For Justice: A Day of Discussion" (NET NEWS 6/11).

The multi-hour program covered racial tensions in communities around the country. Guests included NICK CANNON, T.I., EBRO DARDEN, SNOOP DOGG and SAN ANTONIO’s own DANA CORTEZ.

ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content Programming, PHIL BECKER said, "Hip-Hop is the most consumed music in the world and one that our company is passionate about and believes in. The addition of WE 103.3 to our SAN ANTONIO cluster gives us the ability to offer our advertisers a new demographic and puts us in a great position to continue to be one of the markets most listened to radio operators."

ENERGY PD, ERNIE MARTINEZ said, "I love and have been a student of Hip-Hop my entire life and to now have the opportunity to be at the forefront of Hip-Hop culture in SAN ANTONIO is extremely exciting. Finally, the people of SAN ANTONIO have a true Hip-Hop station that they can call their own."

