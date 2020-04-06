The Highwomen (photo: Alyssa Gafkjen)

In a strong showing for female artists, THE HIGHWOMEN, TANYA TUCKER and BRITTANY HOWARD top the nominations for the 19th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS with nods in three categories apiece, while THE HIGHWOMEN’s BRANDI CARLILE earned an additional nomination as a solo artist, in addition to recognition as a producer and songwriter in several categories. JOHN PRINE, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year, earned a posthumous nomination in the Artist Of The Year category.

This year’s categories were expanded from four nominees to five, with the exception of “Song Of The Year,” which totals six due to a tie. The winners of each category will be announced during the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show, set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM (the same night as The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which are also being held in NASHVILLE this year). AMERICANA ticketing information will be announced as plans unfold.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Album Of The Year

“And It’s Still Alright,” NATHANIEL RATELIFF, Produced by JAMES BARONE, PATRICK MEESE and NATHANIEL RATELIFF

“Country Squire,” TYLER CHILDERS, Produced by DAVID FERGUSON and STURGILL SIMPSON

“The Highwomen,” THE HIGHWOMEN, Produced by DAVE COBB

“Jaime,” BRITTANY HOWARD, Produced by BRITTANY HOWARD

“While I’m Livin’,” TANYA TUCKER, Produced by BRANDI CARLILE and SHOOTER JENNING

Artist Of The Year

BRANDI CARLILE

BRITTANY HOWARD

JOHN PRINE

TANYA TUCKER

YOLA

Duo/Group Of The Year

BLACK PUMAS

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

THE HIGHWOMEN

BUDDY & JULIE MILLER

OUR NATIVE DAUGHTERS

Emerging Act Of The Year

BLACK PUMAS

KATIE PRUITT

AUBRIE SELLERS

BILLY STRINGS

KELSEY WALDON

Instrumentalist Of The Year

ELLEN ANGELICO

ANNIE CLEMENTS

BRITTANY HAAS

ZACHARIAH HICKMAN

RICH HINMAN

Song Of The Year

“And It’s Still Alright,” NATHANIEL RATELIFF, Written by NATHANIEL RATELIFF

“Bring My Flowers Now,” TANYA TUCKER, Written by BRANDI CARLILE, PHIL HANSEROTH, TIM HANSEROTH and TANYA TUCKER

“Crowded Table,” THE HIGHWOMEN, Written by BRANDI CARLILE, NATALIE HEMBY and LORI MCKENNA

“My Love Will Not Change,” AUBRIE SELLERS featuring STEVE EARLE, Written by BILLY BURNETTE and SHAWN CAMP

“Stay High,” BRITTANY HOWARD, Written by BRITTANY HOWARD

“Thoughts and Prayers,” DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, Written by PATTERSON HOOD

