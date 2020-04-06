Brewing In Fresno Beginning July 3rd

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1)/FRESNO's morning show THE DREW SHOW will soon have its own official DREW BREW coffee. The first batch of the DREW BREW, exclusively from HAPPY GROUNDS COFFEE COMPANY, will be available for NEW ROCK 104.1 listeners on FRIDAY JULY 3rd, which will "drewed fresh" from 6-10a at GAZEBO GARDENS NURSEY.

NEW ROCK NATION members will get the first opportunity buy a THE DREW SHOW coffee mug and get 3 K-Cups for only $10 with proceeds going to going to STORYLAND at the FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO.

