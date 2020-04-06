Muckley

CHRIS MUCKLEY has just taken over the programming reins of SIRIUSXM Triple A channel THE SPECTRUM. He replaces JESSICA BESACK who is moving on to a new role focused on developing special programming in the music department.

MUCKLEY also programs Indie channel SIRIUSXMU and he oversees the programming of the streaming channel THE LOFT. Before that he spent six years at SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Comm KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES as an on-air host and talent-development consultant, and also worked in music supervision for film, TV and ads. He previously spent nearly two decades at Alternative XETRA (91X)/SAN DIEGO in on-air and MD roles.

BESACK said of MUCKLEY, “I couldn’t be more confident in CHRIS’ passion for music and strengths as a programmer, and I’m excited to hear what THE SPECTRUM’s next era sounds like.:

Reach MUCKLEY at Chris.Muckley@siriusxm.com.

