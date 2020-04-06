-
Beyonce Calls On Kentucky Attorney General To Bring Criminal Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor
June 16, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BEYONCE wrote an open letter on SUNDAY (6/14) to KENTUCKY Attorney General DANIEL CAMERON. She asked him to bring criminal charges against the LOUISVILLE METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT investigators who shot and killed 26-year-old BREONNA TAYLOR.
TAYLOR was shot eight times by police when they used with a “no-knock” warrant to enter her LOUISVILLE apartment in the middle of the night on MARCH 13th.
You can read BEYONCE’s letter posted to her website here.
