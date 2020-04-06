Beyonce (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

BEYONCE wrote an open letter on SUNDAY (6/14) to KENTUCKY Attorney General DANIEL CAMERON. She asked him to bring criminal charges against the LOUISVILLE METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT investigators who shot and killed 26-year-old BREONNA TAYLOR.

TAYLOR was shot eight times by police when they used with a “no-knock” warrant to enter her LOUISVILLE apartment in the middle of the night on MARCH 13th.

You can read BEYONCE’s letter posted to her website here.

