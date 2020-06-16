Top 20 Shows

PODTRAC has released its MAY 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts, with BARSTOOL SPORTS' "CALL HER DADDY" riding the controversy that led to one host's departure to jump from 15th to 4th place, and iHEARTRADIO's "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" making its way into the top 20.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) CALL HER DADDY (15) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (5) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) DATELINE NBC (10) PARDON MY TAKE (9) PLANET MONEY (7) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (11) RADIOLAB (8) FRESH AIR (13) HIDDEN BRAIN (12) TED TALKS DAILY (19) TED RADIO HOUR (17) THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST (16) THE BREAKFAST CLUB (21) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (14) HOW I BUILT THIS (22)

