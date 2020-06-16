Specials

FOX NEWS RADIO is offering three hour-long specials for use by its 5-Minute News affiliates over JULY 4th weekend. The shows will be available for download on the affiliate website no later than JUNE 29th, with promos available a week earlier.

The specials include "LIVING THROUGH HISTORY," a look a how Americans are dealing with current events, hosted by FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 Anchor JOHN SAUCIER; BRIAN KILMEADE's "SAM HOUSTON AND THE TEXAS FIGHT FOR FREEDOM," based on his book; and "JULY 4TH: MOMENTS THAT MADE US," chronicling historical moments that have occurred on that date.

