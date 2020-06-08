Jacobson

The drama over SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO morning co-host AMY JACOBSON's banning from ILLINOIS Governor J.B. PRITZKER 's press conferences appears to be over, with PRITZKER's office responding to JACOBSON and SALEM's lawsuit (NET NEWS 6/1) by restoring her access to the Governor's briefings. JACOBSON and SALEM MEDIA sued the governor and Press Secretary JORDAN ABUDAYYEH for banning her from press briefings after she spoke at a "Reopen ILLINOIS" rally at which Nazi imagery was used to criticize PRITZKER.

Regional VP/GM JEFF REISMAN said, “AMY JACOBSON has a long history in CHICAGO as a dogged journalist who asks tough questions. We’re happy that she can finally get back to doing what she does best -- asking the questions that are on the minds of so many in our audience.”

« back to Net News