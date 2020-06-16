On In Glasgow

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO has expanded to SCOTLAND, joining a DAB multiplex in GLASGOW over the weekend. The station is now available via DAB in LONDON, SURREY, MANCHESTER, and GLASGOW.

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “At a time when other radio stations in the UK are cutting back, PODCAST RADIO is growing. We’re delighted to welcome Scottish listeners -- and we have big plans for future expansion in the U.K. and worldwide.”

