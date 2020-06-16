Lee

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KPEL-F/LAFAYETTE, LA has filled the 2-4p (CT) slot left open by the departure of CAROL ROSS last week (NET NEWS 6/12) with station veteran BERNADETTE LEE.

LEE, who has been co-hosting the station's "ACADIANA'S MORNING NEWS" with Brand Mgr. ROB KIRKPATRICK, launched the solo midday "UPCLOSE WITH BERNADETTE LEE" on MONDAY (6/15), an expansion of her solo SATURDAY morning show, which will continue. ROSS left KPEL after 21 years last week, with KIRKPATRICK indicating that the departure, described as amicable, involved something that inadvertently aired during a commercial break.

