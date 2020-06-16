New Daily Podcast

News website AXIOS is debuting its entry into the daily news podcast competition with "AXIOS TODAY," a 10-minute news update co-produced with MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES and hosted by former ILLINOIS PUBLIC MEDIA "THE 21ST" host NIALA BOODHOO.

The introduction of "AXIOS TODAY," which will debut next week, impacts the other AXIOS daily podcast, Business Editor DAN PRIMACK's "PRO RATA," which has moved to afternoons and rebranded as "AXIOS RE:CAP."

